PROPERTY: Two-bed house in this popular Tipperary town on sale for under €100,000

58 St Patrick's Place, Fethard, E91 VH58, Clonmel, Tipperary

A two-bed house in Fethard is on sale for €95,000.

Brought to the market by P.F. Quirke & Co is a two-bed, two-storey residence centrally located in Fethard town centre, within walking distance of all services.

Accommodation includes: Entrance hall, Sitting room, Dining room & Kitchen at ground level & two bedrooms and bathroom at 1st floor.

Double-glazed P.V.C windows, solid fuel central heating. Large garden to rear & side (Corner house).

