EXPLAINER: When can you travel beyond the 5km travel limit under Level 5?

Ireland enters a Level 5 lockdown at midnight on Wednesday night with a 5km travel restriction coming into effect for residents.

People will not be allowed to travel beyond 5km of their home unless it is for one of the reasons below:

- to shop for essential items

- travel to and from work, where work involves providing an essential service

- to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products

- to take school-aged children to permitted training

- for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, and in particular for those who live alone, as part of an extended household (support bubble) but excluding social family visits

- to attend a wedding or funeral

- for farming purposes i.e. food production and/or care of animals

- to visit a grave

There are also exemptions for weddings and funerals, irrespective of venue, so people can go beyond 5km and into different counties to attend a wedding or funeral.

Weddings and funerals are still limited to 25 guests and mourners respectively.