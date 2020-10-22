Council chiefs to press for more investment in Tipperary’s water services at meeting

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath is to highlight councillors’ frustration at Irish Water’s performance and their appeal for greater investment in the county’s water infrastructure when he meets senior officials of the utility this month to lobby for capital projects.

The CEO pledged to convey councillors’ strong feelings on Irish Water as he appealed to them not to support a motion SF Cllr David Dunne tabled at the council’s October meeting requesting the local authority to call on the Government to start the orderly windup of the utility. The motion also called for water services to be brought back under the remit of county councils.

Cllr Dunne agreed to defer the motion after Mr MacGrath highlighted it may hamper his and Director of Water Services Denis Holland’s efforts to secure more investment for capital water and waste water projects at the meeting with Irish Water chiefs.

Mr MacGrath bluntly told councillors that the motion was “ill-timed” and he didn’t think he could meet with Irish Water senior figures if the motion was passed.

He warned of the “potential severe impact it will have on water and waste water services during the biggest pandemic in the history of the State”.

“I don’t know how I can come to that meeting with that notice of motion looking for abolition on my back. I am meeting with the most senior Irish Water managers. How will I even make progress with that notice of motion there,” he said.

Mr MacGrath proposed instead that councillors consider a resolution seeking increased investment in capital infrastructure for the county’s water services. And he promised to convey councillors’ frustration to Irish Water senior management.

Cllr Dunne said he had no problem deferring the motion as he wouldn’t like to tie the managers’ hands but he wanted him to bring councillors’ concerns to their attention.

“It’s like playing handball off a haystack - there’s no answer,” he said referring to his experiences of dealing with Irish Water.

The Carrick-on-Suir councillor warned he would put the motion back on the agenda if the CEO was not successful in lobbying the utility.

He complained there were major problems with water infrastructure in his area. In Grangemockler there was raw sewage going into a stream that was a water source for Carrick-on-Suir. Just after tabling the motion, he highlighted how a water leak in Carrick-on-Suir has continued for months without being fixed. He said he was informed there was no money to do this work and Irish Water was prioritising the repairs it carried out.

Cllr Dunne said his motion wouldn’t get rid of Irish Water but was intended to open up discussion on how the utility could be wound down so it wouldn’t be a big cost on the Irish State or how it could be improved.

Independent Nenagh Cllr Seamus Morris seconded the motion before it was deferred. He declared that Irish Water wasn’t needed and was not working. He complained about how they can’t bring more people to live in Nenagh and build houses there because the water and sewerage plants were at capacity. At the same time millions of euros were spent this year on a survey in relation to piping water from Lough Derg to Dublin, a project he condemned as “wasteful”. He called on council management to request Irish Water to drop the project.

Council chairman Cllr Michael Smith clashed with Cllr Dunne over tabling the motion. He warned that winding up Irish Water and transferring responsibility for water and waste water infrastructure back to local authorities would have huge ramifications. He questioned how much it would cost Tipperary County Council to take back responsibility for water and waste water infrastructure. Cllr Dunne responded that he couldn’t give a precise figure.

FF Cllr Roger Kennedy supported the CEO’s concerns and argued that passing the motion would be tantamount to sending Mr MacGrath to meet Irish Water senior managers with his “hands tied behind his back”.

He stressed he was a strong critic of Irish Water since it was set up but now was not the time to pass such a motion. What the county needed was more investment.

Cllr Kieran Bourke said he had intended supporting Cllr Dunne’s motion but the CEO deserved the opportunity to negotiate without the motion causing a problem. In addition to seeking more investment in capital projects, he called on council management to lobby for increased investment in repairs to water services infrastructure citing the months long leak in Carrick-on-Suir that Cllr Dunne had highlighted.

FG councillors Marie Murphy and John Crosse also voiced support for Mr MacGrath’s suggested resolution about seeking more investment.

As did Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Siobhán Ambrose but she warned she wouldn’t always be supportive and would table a motion herself if there wasn’t any improvement in the county’s water services infrastructure particularly in the Clonmel district.

The FF councillor complained that nowhere has suffered as much as Clonmel. She declared it was “appalling” the way the people of her district were being treated and pointed out it wouldn’t be tolerated by people living in Dublin.

“When we ring Irish Water, they know the area before we say it. That is how bad it is. We are on so often because of continuous breakdowns in Clonmel district. It’s really not acceptable.

“The time for talking is now over. It’s very unfair to businesses who have to close down because there is no water and for those trying to feed animals on farms and householders.”

Tipperary Cllr Annemarie Ryan, meanwhile, supported Cllr Dunne’s motion. She agreed with Dunne’s objective to start a debate on the issue that may spread to other councils and she agreed water services would be better off under the remit of the council.

Mr MacGrath described Cllr Dunne’s decision to defer the motion as a “very generous gesture”. Cllr Smith also thanked him.

“Everyone here is frustrated with Irish Water. We all want to see greater investment in our county. I think what you have done is responsible,” he said.