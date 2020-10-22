EDITORIAL: There are greater risks to society and to people in Tipperary than Covid-19

It is starting to feel for some people that our response to the coronavirus has become disproportionate.

It is true that there are greater risks to society than Covid-19, both economic and from a health standpoint, and those risks are being thrown to the kerb as we try and contain soaring cases with a Level 5 lockdown which is a direct consequence of people’s ignorance.

If the response to Covid-19 has become out of proportion to other crises and issues, it has come about purely because a small minority of people have not been following basic guidelines. As a result of those people, the country has been forced into these draconian and retrograde restrictions.

We could be well on top of this virus with basic behavioural changes were it not for a small few that are in every county. We are going to have to live with the virus so we need to follow the rules to the point where cases do not spiral out of control.

The reality is that certain people who are breaching guidelines have got us to this stage of lockdown 2.0.

People’s frustrations with the response to the virus are not unfounded and the weather will only exacerbate them too.

The Government and particularly the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are treating Covid-19 like it is the only ailment in town.

The threat to public health from the virus is grave but so too are the measures being taken to limit the impact of the virus. We are continually, wilfully, crippling our economy.

The authorities have to act, to protect lives, but this virus can be contained if people act appropriately. Despite this reality, restrictions have had to be upgraded...again.

Why should they work this time around? There was an instance in a county recently where a priest attended a person’s wake while he was awaiting a Covid-19 test.

He subsequently tested positive and the woman’s husband had to watch his wife’s funeral on a stream as he had been a close contact.

What hope have we of addressing the other risks to people and to Ireland when such behaviour appears to be as endemic as the pandemic?