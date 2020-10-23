OPINION: Is Joe Biden the best candidate that the Democrats could come up with?

Americans don’t talk about class. But Biden’s decision to run his US election campaign on class to gain the support of a small cohort of undecided white working-class voters is his secret weapon to win.

But, will the cultural war warriors and party purists on the left give him space? Can he do it on this ticket?

To win the US presidential election in 2020 Biden has to convince a small percentage of conservative working-class white men and women in the key swing states - Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin- that he is one of them, is a law and order man, and tough enough to control the cultural war fallout from overwhelming their identity.

That is why Biden is deftly sidestepping the cultural war in favour of the class war.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s cultural and identity baggage prevented her from winning this small percentage of conservative swing voters to secure her victory in the Electoral College system that operates in America. But Trump got them and he went on to win.

Likewise, Joe Biden has to get these same swing voters if he wants to win in 2020.

Biden has been projecting his image as a regular working-class guy made good for many decades. Yes, he was born in the gritty mining town of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

But his family was not poor. They left the state for Delaware when Biden was 10-years-old. He attended an elite Catholic preparatory school, went on to do law, and spent most of his career in Government.

Because he served as Vice-President to the first black American president, Barack Obama, Biden has the support of most African-Americans and of course also has the support of liberals of all hues, the media, academics, teachers, civil servants, and most all of the liberals and left-wingers who are shocked with the Trump administration.

What they all have in common is wanting to see Trump being beaten and to witness him being booed out of the White House.

But that liberal cocktail of support for Biden with its loud presence on media like CNN comes at the price of scaring off enough conservative working-class voters to scupper his victory - as happened in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

That means Biden’s monumental job at 77 is not to look too liberal, keep the Democratic ship on a steady blue-collar course, and to weather the storm that Trump is likely to unleash before the end of the campaign.

So far, Biden has steadfastly stayed on message to portray himself as the ordinary Joe candidate who can unite America and to present the Democratic ship as a Noah’s Ark that will carry all Americans to safety.

But despite Biden’s best efforts to look blue-collar what’s striking to me is that Democrats were unable to produce a viable, younger blue-collar-friendly candidate to run in one of the most brutal campaigns in the US presidential history.

The Democrats failure to find a vibrant, young, slightly conservative candidate could cost them another election.

Instead of a John Kennedy type in the full flower of life, they dragged a damaged, frail, septuagenarian out of retirement to do this job.

That they had no better runner shows a sickness at the heart of the party.

The Democrat’s inability to find a fighting runner comes down to class. They lost too many moderate working-class voters as they moved further to the left. Finding a viable, liberal, tough, working-class moderate candidate was not impossible.

But they didn’t even try.

My hunch is, that the new Democratic snobby over-educated party purists are preventing the selection of a right-of-centre charismatic, capable black or Hispanic man or woman, a moderate, with a military officer’s background and a few medals on their breasts from coming through the ranks of the party.

Instead of indulging in mostly middle-class gender and cultural antics, the party should have been nurturing some gritty young talent to appeal to moderate working-class voters.

White working-class voters would not shy away from a black or Hispanic runner who played the patriotic card. After all whites, blacks and Hispanics serve in droves together in the military.

White working-class voters would accept a black or Hispanic ex-US marine candidate who had served a world-class apprenticeship in the US army and showed a readiness to command and rule.

With a candidate from a blue-collar and military background, white working-class men and women, tired of Trump but wary of the left, could relax.

If the Democrats had learned the lessons of 2016 and found such a front runner, they wouldn’t be worrying about voters in the swing states now.

The fact that Joe Biden has chosen the capable Kamala Harris as his running mate goes some way in balancing the party ticket. In more innocent times, say in 2008, these two together would be great.

Kamala Harris is an Indian-African-American woman with a brilliant legal career to bring to the table.

But today Biden has to fight the class war, not the race war, and not the gender war. In 2020, America does not need a brilliant prosecutor from California, no matter what colour or gender.

What America needs is a Democratic party ticket that will win the undecided working-class voters in the key swing states. If Harris had a few military medals to display it would be different. She doesn’t.

Kamala Harris comes from a privileged background in Oakland, California. There is a huge military base there which is now closed.

But it was where many working-class Americans of all creeds and colour trained, served, and were then shipped to war.

Here I know what I’m talking about from first-hand experience because I worked on that Oakland base as a civilian nurse.

But women of Harris’ class don’t join the US military and she didn’t have to. Her mother was a cancer specialist from India and her Jamaican father an economics professor at Stanford University.

What would Trump have done in Biden’s position if he was leading the Democrats?

He would have defied party operatives and chosen a tough, affable, charming man or woman who had served in the Gulf War or Iraq – preferably with a Bronze or Silver Star to show off.

This would instantly have crossed the race and class divide and the cultural warriors would be quietened for a while.

At 77 Biden has his work cut out for him.

Over the next few weeks, he has to win the still undecided voters of middle-America. Democratic party officials didn’t make it easy for him as they continued with their death wish of pandering to the insatiable cultural and gender demands of the day.

Too late they now realize this is all about the working-class people of America who don’t like to be disrespected.

Trump knew this from the beginning.