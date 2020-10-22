Revealed: Tipperary Town development lands have been sold to a Cork bidder

A parcel of development lands extending to approximately 36 acres at Garnacanty, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town has been sold for €345,000.

The lands which had previous planning permission for 207 houses has substantial development opportunity, subject to obtaining the necessary permission.

The property is located on the eastern side of Dundrum Road and the surrounding area is predominately residential.



Under the Tipperary Town and Environs Development Plan 2013, the property is zoned R1 New/Proposed Residential.

There were three bidders for the property with it eventually being sold to a Cork bidder.