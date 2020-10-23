Gardaí seize €3,600 worth of suspected drugs in Roscrea

Gardaí seized €3,600 worth of suspected drugs in Roscrea as part of Operation Nest last Thursday.

Following on from a number of searches in June, Gardaí from Roscrea, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and the Divisional Crime Unit, carried out two searches at houses in the Roscrea area at 9am.

During the first search, gardaí seized €2,500 of suspected cannabis herb, a weighing scales and a small amount of cash. No arrests has been made in relation to this incident but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

During the second search, gardaí seized €1,000 of suspected cocaine, €100 of suspected cannabis herb and a weighing scales. A juvenile, aged in his mid-teens, was arrested and brought to Roscrea Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.