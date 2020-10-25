LATEST: Shop in Tipperary sells winning ticket as player scoops massive Lotto prize

It was a Bank Holiday weekend to remember for two lucky Lotto players in Tipperary and Waterford who shared the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €104,988 in last night’s Lotto draw.

These ticketholders weren’t the only big Lotto winners as a further 103 players won a share in a special €1 million Lotto Plus Raffle top up.

The two lucky players from Tipperary and Waterford who won the Lotto Match + Bonus prize will each claim €52,494 after narrowly missing out on the €5,356,054 jackpot prize on offer.

The Tipperary winner used their own lucky numbers on their ticket which they bought at Bergin’s Food Fair in Clonmel, Tipperary. The winning Waterford player purchased their Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are: 01, 06, 18, 29, 31, 42 and the bonus number is: 12.

Saturday night’s Lotto draws produced in excess of 110,000 prize winners including 103 winners of the bumper Lotto Plus Raffle prize who will each collect €10,209, sharing an additional €1 million which was added to the draw to celebrate the bank holiday weekend.

The National Lottery is now asking Lotto players across the country to check their tickets to see if they are one of the 103 lucky shareholders in the €1 million prize! The all-important Lotto Plus Raffle number which will land players €10,209 each is: 4532