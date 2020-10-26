UPDATE: Almost 30 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Tipperary on Sunday

The latest news as of 5.30pm on Sunday, October 25.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has not been informed of any additional deaths among people with Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,025 cases confirmed.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary has increased by 10 and now stands at 1073 as per statistics measured at midnight on Friday, October 23.

An additional 26 cases were also confirmed for Tipperary in Sunday night's figures.

* there have been 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland

* 1,025 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed

Of the cases notified on Sunday:

* 508 are men and 506 are women

* 71% are under 45 years of age

* the median age is 31 years old

* 255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and

* the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties

As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



