'Great compliance with Government regulations,' Tipp gardaí on patrol during lockdown
Great work everyone!
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
"Great compliance with Government regulations," Tipp gardaí have said as they carry out patrols during the Level 5 lockdown.
Pictured above is the Clonmel Community Policing Unit accompanied by T/Garda Sara Ryan on patrol over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Gardaí said: "Great compliance with Government regulations. Keep it up everyone."
