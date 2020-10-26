'Great compliance with Government regulations,' Tipp gardaí on patrol during lockdown

Great work everyone!

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

"Great compliance with Government regulations," Tipp gardaí have said as they carry out patrols during the Level 5 lockdown.

Pictured above is the Clonmel Community Policing Unit accompanied by T/Garda Sara Ryan on patrol over the Bank Holiday weekend. 

Gardaí said: "Great compliance with Government regulations. Keep it up everyone."