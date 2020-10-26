Planning lodged for construction of 36 houses and 65 parking spaces in Tipp
Planning has been lodged for the construction of 36 houses and 65 parking spaces in Tipperary.
Bellerin 5 Limited is the applicant and they're seeking permission for the construction of 36 dwelling units comprising of four one-storey one-bed units, one one-storey two-bed unit, two one-storey three-bed units, one two-storey four-bed unit, twelve two-storey three-bed units and sixteen two-storey two-bed units.
The application also includes 65 parking spaces, attenuation, landscaping and associated site works.
The development is at Greenhills Village, Carrick-on-Suir.
The application is currently in pre-validation with Tipperary County Council.
