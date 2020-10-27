BREAKING: Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Tipperary

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Tipperary on October 27, 2020 are appealing for witnesses.

At around 5am, Gardaí in Tipperary Town received a report of a house fire at St Michaels Avenue, Tipperary Town. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by Fire Services.

The body of a man, aged in his 30s, was discovered inside the home. No other person was injured as a result of the fire. The body of the man is currently at the scene and a technical examination of the house is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstance of this incident but are not treating the fire as malicious at this time.