'Old world charm,' three-bed cottage styled residence on sale in Tipperary for €189,500

This extended and refurbished three-bedroom cottage (pictured above) styled residence is in excellent condition on a just over half acre site which has a stone shed and a haybarn.

Inside the property has a an old world charm which meets modern living.

There is a modern fitted kitchen with Belfast sink and solid fuel range, comfortable living room with open fire and and three bedrooms.

Two of the bedrooms are large doubles with the master having a walk through wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. There is also a separate family bathroom.

From the utility/pantry area is a stairs leading to an original loft room which can be used for storage/office etc.

Outside the property has a an attractive stone shed and enclosed rear garden.

To view the full ad, click here.