'Absolute scandal bordering on Third World conditions,' anger in Tipp over water issues

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has told the Dáil that by October 31 of this year upwards of 80 homes in the Premier County will have endured a full calendar year of being subjected to a Boil Water Notice.

Deputy Lowry was making reference to houses on the Galtee Water Scheme and added: “This not acceptable by any standard and most certainly not at this time,” he said.

The Boil Water Notice originally impacted 120 households, but was lifted for 38 homes in the area following the installation of booster chlorination However, it remains in place for the remaining homes due to a secondary section of mains from Kilfeacle to Golden pending completion of remedial works and receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

This work has also severely impacted water pressure to these homes, leaving them unable to operate standard domestic appliances.

“Despite being left in limbo, these remaining 80 families have been ‘thanked for their patience’ and told that the issue will be rectified ‘as soon as possible’ but have never been given any indication as to when this might be.

"In the meantime they continue to boil water for drinking, food preparation, bathing babies and children, brushing of teeth and preparing infant bottles and food.

“There was one publicised case of a nurse who was unable to wash her uniforms as the water pressure was too low to operate her washing machine. This is an absolute scandal and is bordering on Third World conditions for these householders,” he stated.

“People accept that situations can arise where services can be disrupted and they understand that this will result in inconvenience. But 12 months down the line understanding and patience run out in the best of us.

“These families are now facing into a winter in the midst of a pandemic, in a lockdown. They will be living under restrictions that will force them to stay in their homes,” Deputy Lowry added.