Irish Water warn of water supply disruptions in Tipperary Town as major leak is repaired

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council plan to carry out emergency works to repair a large leak affecting supply to customers in Tipperary Town this evening (Thursday, October 29).

The water main repair works will take place on Main Street near the entrance to Lidl from 8pm. There may be some disruption to water supply in the area while the works are ongoing and supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.A Stop-Go system will be in place but there may be some traffic delays while the repair is underway.

Updates will be posted on the Service and Supply section of Irish Water’s website.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience as a result of this essential work and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact the utility on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.