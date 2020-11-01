Submissions sought for Cahir Local Area Plan

Submissions for the Cahir Local Area Plan that will remain in place from 2021 - 2027 are being sought now and the plan will remain open for consultation until the 9th of November. This plan dictates the planning within the Cahir LAP and the look of the town into the future. The people of Cahir should have their say during this period of consultation and put their submissions on paper to the planning office. The draft plan is on display in all council offices and in the library in Cahir. It is also available on line on Tipperarycoco.ie for viewing. The plan will come before the members of council for adaption in early 2021 and so your views are requested now. All details on tipperarycoco.ie.