Tipperary school recognises tremendous achievements of students

Above: Cailín Napier, who won the Presentation secondary school, Clonmel, Academic Award for achieving the highest Leaving Certificate results, won the sixth year student of the year award and the Boston Scientific Award. She is pictured here with Principal Michael O'Loughlin and Deputy Principal Roisín Hennessy. Pictures: John Kelly

This year, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel’s 24th annual Awards for Excellence ceremony took place in the assembly hall and was live streamed via Zoom into each classroom around the school.

While the atmosphere of St Mary’s church was certainly missed, there was great excitement in the school.

The awards acknowledge the tremendous achievements of the students across the whole spectrum in education in the school.

They recognise that the pursuit of excellence is not confined to academic achievement but encompasses the whole range of activities that makes for a rounded and balanced education.

Above: Wiktoria Maryniak, who won the Presentation secondary school Clonmel’s CEIST award, pictured with Principal Michael O'Loughlin and Deputy Principal Roisín Hennessy

Huge thanks are extended to Máiread Fennell, awards coordinator, who organised such a fantastic ceremony, and to Fr Billy Meehan, Parish Priest of St Mary’s, who opened the ceremony.

A special mention also goes to the members of the Student Council and Antje Hogan, who assisted Máiread Fennell in producing this wonderful event.

Year Heads, Jennifer Williams, Margaret O’ Mahoney, Elaine O’Carroll and Martin O’Loughlin assisted in presenting the awards.

Principal Michael O’Loughlin welcomed the staff and student body to the awards.

Mr O’Loughlin acknowledged the excellent work being carried out by the whole school community in keeping the school a safe working and learning environment.

Above: Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel Student of the Year Awards. Seated, Saoirse Scully, 1st Year winner; Caoilfhionn Conway, 3rd Year winner; Sophie Pyke, 5th Year winner. Standing, Jennifer Williams, 2nd Year head; Elaine O’Carroll, Transition Year head; Martin O’Loughlin, 6th Year head

The student of the year awards from the 1st to 6th Year groups were presented by the respective year head, in association with the sponsor of each year group.

Nominations from each year were invited on stage and, with mounting tension, the year head read out the winner. These were followed by the academic awards.

Deputy Principal Roisín Hennessy presented the Junior Cert Academic Award to Carrie Lyons and Bianca Gouws.

Principal Michael O’Loughlin awarded the Leaving Cert Academic Award to Cailín Napier.

Cailín could not be present at the ceremony, as she is currently studying in University College Cork.

The Special Category awards recognised the tremendous work by students outside the academic area, and their participation in extra-curricular areas in the school community.

Above: Joint winners of the Presentation Junior Cert Academic Award, Carrie Lyons and Bianca Gouws, with Deputy Principal Roisín Hennessy and Principal Michael O’Loughlin

Mr. O’Loughlin concluded the ceremony by congratulating all the award recipients for their individual achievements, and paid tribute to teachers and students for organising the smooth running of the event.

Student of the Year

Saoirse Scully (First Year);

Molly O’Brien (Second Year)

Caoilfhionn Conway (Third Year) and Sophie Pyke (Fifth Year).

Special Category Awards

The cast of We Will Rock You (Senior Creativity Art);

Kacie O’Shea and Saloni Ardurkar (Junior Creativity Award); Pres Tess (Enterprise and Initiative);

Sinead O’Carroll (Sports Junior); Aoife and Orla Barron (Sports Senior);

Eimear Dempsy and Leah Hassett (Scientific Endeavour) and Olesja Glushak (Junior Master Chef).

Above: Enterprise and Initiative awards, Junior and Senior winners. Seated, Ada Hennessy, Anniemae Walsh and Alicia Johnston. Standing, Roisín Hennessy, Deputy Principal; Hazel Brennan, Mairead Fennell, awards coordinator and Principal Michael O’Loughlin

Student Peer Awards

1st Year – Emma Pyke;

2nd Year – Nicole Lyttleton and Emily Fitzgerald;

3rd Year – Zoey Coffey;

Transition Year – Makayla Fogarty;

5th Year – Ava Brannigan;

6th Year – Emma Dennehy.

Below: Enterprise and Initiative Senior award winners Alicia Johnston, Oliwia Glinski, Shauna Blanche, Rebecca Wright and Aimee Hogan, with Roisín Hennessy, Deputy Principal and Principal Michael O’Loughlin, at the Presentation Secondary School Awards for Excellence