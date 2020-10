Tipperary County Council’s elected members agreed to the disposal of a disused council depot in Mullinahone at their October meeting.

They gave approval for the depot located at Callan Street, Mullinahone to be disposed of to Catherine O’Shea of Kilvemnon, Mullinahone for €7,000 freehold. The council has disposed of the property because it was surplus to its requirements in the District.