Children’s art contest winning pictures showcased at Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station

Garda Shane Roche pictured with Rasia Siddiqui (9) holding her winning painting.

Two children who won an art competition at Carrick-on-Suir’s Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre were presented with their prizes on a visit to Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station.

A day at the beach was the theme of the contest run by the Friends of Bridgewater House, which organises social activities for the children living at the residential centre.

Garda sergeant Cheryl Kelly and garda Shane Roche were the competition judges and the winners were eight-years-old Ashley Ofure Obhimon and nine-years-old Rasia Siddiqui. Their prizes were Mr Price vouchers.

Rasia and Ashley’s paintings are now on display in Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station. Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh thanked the gardaí for their support of the art contest