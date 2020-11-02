Revealed: Number of homeless people in Tipperary in emergency accommodation

A total of 31 people were in emergency accommodation in Tipperary in September, new figures have revealed.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien recently published the Monthly Homeless Report for September.

The report indicates that the total number of homeless individuals nationally, including dependants fell from 8,702 to 8,656, a decrease of 46 (0.5%) on the total for August 2020.

The Minister said: “While homelessness remains unacceptably high, there are indications in these latest reports of progress being made, despite the added challenges faced as we deal with Covid-19.”

The number availing of emergency accommodation in Tipperary is unchanged since August - when it was also 31 people.