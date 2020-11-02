PICTURE: Large group at bonfire in Tipperary vandalise local fire services over Halloween

"Very disappointing," said Tipperary Fire Services after they were subjected to vandalism over Halloween.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "It's very disappointing when our crews are subjected to such acts of vandalism that could easily lead to injury and harm.

"In the course of their duties on Saturday night one of our crews came under attack from a large group congregating at a bonfire.

"Crews had to retreat from the area as rocks and bottles were thrown at the appliance and await the arrival of An Garda Síochána before proceeding.

"Emergency service personnel, across all services, are the very people you or your loved ones may need tomorrow. Please show them some respect."