'We can look forward to plenty of sunshine,' welcome news on the weather front

"We can look forward to plenty of sunshine," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Storm Aiden may have been strong winds, heavy rain and weather warnings over the weekend but there is at last some welcome news on the weather front,

There will be "nice dry crisp cold weather from Tuesday afternoon up to the end of the week", according to www.carlowweather.com.

Alan added: "Showers in the west Tuesday but turning settled from Tuesday afternoon with a lots of nice sunshine for the rest of the week. Cold though with a risk of frost at night."