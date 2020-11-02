Take a look back! Tipperary baby snatched from Cork maternity hospital

The lead story on our front page edition of October 28, 2000, described how the close knit community of Ballyporeen was awaiting the arrival home of the O’Brien family and their new-born baby who were at the centre of a dramatic hospital abduction at a Cork maternity hospital, wrote Eamon Lacey.

The village was overjoyed following the fairytale outcome to the ordeal suffered by John and Bridget O’Brien and their two daughters Nicola (8) and Charlene (12) after the safe return of the new addition to the family, John Donal, who was snatched from a hospital nursery the previous Sunday evening.

Tipperary Town beauty and 2000 Miss Ireland, Yvonne Ellard, was making preparations for the Miss World competition in London in November.

A drop in the population of Tipperary Town was set to continue for years to come unless action was taken to halt the decline.

Over a 25-year period from 1971-1996 the population of the town fell by 6.3% while the figure for the county rose by over 9%.

Elsewhere the towns of Cahir, Clonmel and Cashel all increased their populations.