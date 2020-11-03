Twenty households using panic alarm security phones in this Tipperary village

As the darker evenings come in, people in Dundrum are being reminded of the importance of Community Alert.

Please keep an eye out for elderly neighbours, and strange vehicles in the area, especially now as we are in Level 5 lockdown.

Also, the Community Council are still able to provide panic alarm security phones for anybody wishing to avail of this equipment.

It is free to install, and the first year’s monitoring is free. Already since August, we have over 20 householders using the system.

For any more information, contact the Medical Centre Dundrum, any Committee member or ring the text alert number 089-4618415.

They are also providing their delivery service of groceries, fuel or prescriptions again for this lockdown, so similar to earlier in the year, just contact your local business, and the community coordinators will get your items delivered to your door.