'A great day' as Tipperary woman does the double at motorsport finale

Tipperary's Nicole Drought took two class wins for CJJ Motorsport to bring an end to her Dunlop Britcar Endurance Campaign at Snetterton Circuit in the UK over the weekend.

Teamed up once again with Sean Doyle, the pair were hoping to pay tribute to their patron John Campion, who sadly passed away last month after a battle with leukemia.

When the points were all added up, Nicole and Sean had taken second in the championship, an incredible achievement in their first year in the series.

"I'm delighted to be able to repay John's faith in me with these results," Nicole said.

"I had to learn so much this year, but I have have wonderful support and today felt good. It's a little bitter sweet as I know how much John would have loved these wins, but I will continue to be motivated by his support and will race on in his memory. Thanks to Valluga for a great car all weekend and to Sean for two charging drives. Today was a great day," the Roscrea, Tipperary woman added.