RESULTS: Winners of the Dundrum scarecrow competition have been announced

What a month of October we had, with all the scarecrows that were created during the month.

We had over 90 scarecrows in place around the parish when our judge Jim Keane took to the roads to assess and scrutinise all creations.

The winners were announced last weekend.

In our business/group category, Bertie’s bar took the top spot, with the Woodlands Nursing Home securing runners up spot. Both businesses will receive a handmade wooden clock, sponsored by our main sponsor, Lisa O’Keeffe, to display in their premises, made locally by craftsman Seanie O’Brien.

In the family category, the creation called Lockdown Music Festival, by the O’Carroll family, Wardpark scooped first prize, earning themselves a wonderful hamper kindly sponsored by Joe and Mary Rose Daly.

Panicky Peggy by Lorna Duggan and Jason Loughman, Bishopswood claimed second spot, with scarecrow Steve going on holidays by The Larkin family in Maudmount coming in third place, and the Scary Speed Cop in Knockavilla by the Heneys hitting fourth place.

All these will receive one for all vouchers, kindly sponsored by Kickhams GAA, Share the Spoils and Kickhams camogie club.

For both our schools, who did such Trojan work taking part, we are giving a B&T sports voucher to each school. We really want to thank everyone who got behind this fun event, and supported it in anyway, and it gave everyone a lift during difficult times.



On Halloween night, last Saturday, our Community volunteers organised three superb Covid compliant trick or treat routes for our children.

In each village, we had a route set out, fully supervised with sweet stations placed along the route.

Children and parents, togged out in their Halloween costumes, and with the help of scary music, and decorative streets, everyone had a superb night, with children being able to do trick or treat safely.

Our sincere thanks to Kevin Hayes for the use of their carparks.