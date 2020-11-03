LIST: All the winners after another successful year of Spookfest in Tipperary
Well done!
There were 77 scarecrows in total for Spookfest 2020 which was just tremendous support from the community.
There were different categories, and the following are the results!
Most Humorous (adults’ section)
1st Prize: Dino Bride by Sinead & Martin Boland
2nd Prize: Garda Checkpoint by Cathy & John Fitzgerald
3rd Prize: Witch on the chair by Philly Fahy
Most Humorous (Family section)
1st prize: Stealing spuds by the Mohally Family.
2nd prize: Kim Scaredashian by the McKenna Family
3rd prize: Head over Heels by Tommy Keating and family
Most Scary
1st prize: Scary Poppins by Tom & Grainne Tierney
2nd Prize: Lock him up by Barry & Aine Maher
3rd Prize: Grim reaper by Brenda & Paul Lonergan
Children’s Characters (adults’ section)
1st prize: Where’s Wally by Hayley Dowling Cahir
2nd Prize: Bob the builder by Ken & Mary Collins
3rd prize: ET by Mary, Kathleen & Triona Hally.
4th prize: Mary Poppins (level 5 childcare) by Sue & Ivan Harnett
Children’s Characters (Kids section)
1st prize: SpongeBob by Brenda & Willy Lawrence and family
2nd prize: Snow White and the 7 dwarfs by Amy and Barry Burke & family
3rd prize: Elsa from frozen by Caroline Halloran & family
4th prize: Taylor Swift by Margaret, Emily & Matthew McGrath
Halloween themed (adults’ section)
1st prize: Witch power by Aisling & Paul O’Dwyer
2nd Prize: Scarecrow with lifted skull by Linsey & Stephen Mason
3rd Prize: Chainsaw Massacre by Kevin & Maree Heaney
Halloween theme (kids’ section)
1st prize: Hippy scarecrow by Gavin, Evan & Adam Ryan
2nd Prize: The Joker by Nicola Ryan & family
3rd prize: The Witch by Cormac, Fiona, Padraig & Ciaran Ryan
Farm Themed:
1st prize: Old McDonald on a farm by the Durkan, Quinn & Flynn families
2nd prize: Bull McCabe by Kevin O’Connor
3rd prize: Masky Ferguson by Teresa, John O’Connor & family
4th prize: Farmer tik tok by Maeve & Shane Cummins
Sports themed:
1st Prize: Golfer by Dinny Browne
2nd prize: Rockwell Rovers sports by Sinead & Padraig Fitzgerald
3rd prize: Oops I did it again by John & Irene Fogarty & family
Covid Topical (adults’ section)
1st prize: The good, bad & the ridiculous by Damian & Deirdre O’Dwyer
2nd prize: Boris Johnson fought corona by Julie & Andy Hennessy
3rd prize: Self isolation by Don & Denise Moloney
Covid topical (groups)
1st prize: Man, in fridge by Moroney, O’Brien & O’Dwyer family
2nd prize: Queen of Corona by New Inn women’s group
Covid Topical (kids’ section)
1st prize: Man, in bin by Eimear & Niamh O’Brien and Sienna & McKayla O’Dwyer
2nd prize: Donald Trump by Oisin & Saoirse McGivern
3rd prize: Beating Covid by Conor, Ellen & Emma Hally
Everyday people:
1st prize: Talk to Joe by Tara & Fran Stafford
2nd prize :2 old people looking into GAA field by Pakie & Noreen Fitzgerald
3rd prize: Michael D Higgins by Helena & Thomas Buckley And lastly, we have most Creative:
1st prize: ET covid virus go home by Colm & Sinead Heaney and family
2nd prize: The owl & the rat by Richie & Sheila 0’Loughlin
And the overall winner for 2020 is to the McConnon family on their fantastic display which everyone loved “Social distancing saves lives - this is 2 metres”. It was the safety meaning and the thought and the imagination and hard work that got the judges 100% approval.
