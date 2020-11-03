LIST: All the winners after another successful year of Spookfest in Tipperary

There were 77 scarecrows in total for Spookfest 2020 which was just tremendous support from the community.

There were different categories, and the following are the results!

Most Humorous (adults’ section)

1st Prize: Dino Bride by Sinead & Martin Boland

2nd Prize: Garda Checkpoint by Cathy & John Fitzgerald

3rd Prize: Witch on the chair by Philly Fahy

Most Humorous (Family section)

1st prize: Stealing spuds by the Mohally Family.

2nd prize: Kim Scaredashian by the McKenna Family

3rd prize: Head over Heels by Tommy Keating and family

Most Scary

1st prize: Scary Poppins by Tom & Grainne Tierney

2nd Prize: Lock him up by Barry & Aine Maher

3rd Prize: Grim reaper by Brenda & Paul Lonergan

Children’s Characters (adults’ section)

1st prize: Where’s Wally by Hayley Dowling Cahir

2nd Prize: Bob the builder by Ken & Mary Collins

3rd prize: ET by Mary, Kathleen & Triona Hally.

4th prize: Mary Poppins (level 5 childcare) by Sue & Ivan Harnett

Children’s Characters (Kids section)

1st prize: SpongeBob by Brenda & Willy Lawrence and family

2nd prize: Snow White and the 7 dwarfs by Amy and Barry Burke & family

3rd prize: Elsa from frozen by Caroline Halloran & family

4th prize: Taylor Swift by Margaret, Emily & Matthew McGrath

Halloween themed (adults’ section)

1st prize: Witch power by Aisling & Paul O’Dwyer

2nd Prize: Scarecrow with lifted skull by Linsey & Stephen Mason

3rd Prize: Chainsaw Massacre by Kevin & Maree Heaney

Halloween theme (kids’ section)

1st prize: Hippy scarecrow by Gavin, Evan & Adam Ryan

2nd Prize: The Joker by Nicola Ryan & family

3rd prize: The Witch by Cormac, Fiona, Padraig & Ciaran Ryan

Farm Themed:

1st prize: Old McDonald on a farm by the Durkan, Quinn & Flynn families

2nd prize: Bull McCabe by Kevin O’Connor

3rd prize: Masky Ferguson by Teresa, John O’Connor & family

4th prize: Farmer tik tok by Maeve & Shane Cummins

Sports themed:

1st Prize: Golfer by Dinny Browne

2nd prize: Rockwell Rovers sports by Sinead & Padraig Fitzgerald

3rd prize: Oops I did it again by John & Irene Fogarty & family

Covid Topical (adults’ section)

1st prize: The good, bad & the ridiculous by Damian & Deirdre O’Dwyer

2nd prize: Boris Johnson fought corona by Julie & Andy Hennessy

3rd prize: Self isolation by Don & Denise Moloney

Covid topical (groups)

1st prize: Man, in fridge by Moroney, O’Brien & O’Dwyer family

2nd prize: Queen of Corona by New Inn women’s group

Covid Topical (kids’ section)

1st prize: Man, in bin by Eimear & Niamh O’Brien and Sienna & McKayla O’Dwyer

2nd prize: Donald Trump by Oisin & Saoirse McGivern

3rd prize: Beating Covid by Conor, Ellen & Emma Hally

Everyday people:

1st prize: Talk to Joe by Tara & Fran Stafford

2nd prize :2 old people looking into GAA field by Pakie & Noreen Fitzgerald

3rd prize: Michael D Higgins by Helena & Thomas Buckley And lastly, we have most Creative:

1st prize: ET covid virus go home by Colm & Sinead Heaney and family

2nd prize: The owl & the rat by Richie & Sheila 0’Loughlin

And the overall winner for 2020 is to the McConnon family on their fantastic display which everyone loved “Social distancing saves lives - this is 2 metres”. It was the safety meaning and the thought and the imagination and hard work that got the judges 100% approval.