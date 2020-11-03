#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across Tipperary with a new Five@5 list every day
Keep Tipperary in business!
P F Quirke & Co Ltd
052 612 1622
http://www.pfq.ie/
@clonmelproperty
pfq.ie
info@pfq.ie
P F Quirke & Co Ltd are operating under the Property Service Providers Guidance to Implementing Plan for Living with COVID 19 issued by the Property Services Regulatory Authority.
While our Gladstone St office is closed to the public, our business continues behind closed doors.
We are authorised to conduct viewings of houses where the applicant has provided (a) proof of funds and (b) previously viewed the property online.
Appointments will be time restricted with sufficient time allowed between appointments in order to avoid any potential crossover of viewers. We remain committed to working hard to service our client’s needs, with safety being paramount.
Please do not hesitate to contact us on 052 612 1622 or info@pfq.ie should you have any queries.
Boyles Thurles
0504 21624
www.boylesofthurles.ie
@BoylesofThurles
https://www.facebook.com/Boyles-of-Thurles-1789280704684867/
@boylesofthurles
boylesofthurles@gmail.com
Family run business on Liberty Sq, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Estd in 1954 by Michael & Marjorie Boyle. Jewellery | Gifts | Accessories | Home | Kitchen
Tipperary Windows & Home Improvements
06254724
www.tipperarywindows.com
https://www.facebook.com/tipperarywindows
For all your flooring, renovation and home improvement needs. Service and Maintenance issues also. Our showroom is open, late and private appointments catered for.
Contact us on 062-54724 #KeepTipperaryInBusiness
Red PR
052 6184343
www.RedPR.ie
@redprire
https://www.facebook.com/redprltd/
@redprire
info@redprire.ie
Communications, Coaching and Business Management Solutions offered nationwide from our Clonmel HQ. We help individuals and businesses to pivot, reorganise, communicate and succeed efficiently even in these unprecedented times! To book a FREE 20 minute chemistry session today visit www.redpr.ie or call 0526184343 #KeepTipperaryInBusiness
Casey Tiles & Wooden Flooring
527441723
https://caseytiles.ie/
https://www.facebook.com/CaseyTiles
@caseytiles
All of the latest traditional and contemporary designs for Bathrooms, Kitchens, Hallways, Bedrooms Conservatories and even outside tiles are available in store. Mon-Fri 10:00-18:00, Saturday 10:00-17:00 #KeepTipperaryInBusiness
