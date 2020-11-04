A fixer upper! Four-bed cottage in Tipperary on sale for just over €100,000
Any interest?
Clonkelly , Dundrum, Tipperary
A four-bed cottage in Tipperary is on sale for €110,000.
The dwelling is on circa 1.3 acres and a derelict cottage opposite is on circa .5 acres.
The single storey dwelling house in a rural location about seven miles from Cashel.
The property is in need of upgrading and enhancement and can be sold as one or two lots.
