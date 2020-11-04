LATEST: Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed at Limerick hospital

Several patients and members of staff at University Hospital Limerick have tested positive for Covid-19 following an outbreak of the disease on a medical ward.

While not commenting on the specific details, the UL Hospitals Group has confirmed an Outbreak Control Team has been convened after a number of cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Monday.

"An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there is a minimum of two positive contacts. In accordance with HPSC guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has been convened and continues to work with public health and occupational health to manage the response to a Covid-19 outbreak declared on a medical ward in University Hospital Limerick on November 2," said a spokesperson.

Contact tracing and testing of staff and patients is underway and, in line with the national guidance, all appropriate infection control measures to mitigate the risk to patients and staff are being implemented.

Margaret Gleeson, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery at UL Hospitals Group said: “We have plans in place for an outbreak such as this and we have now established an Outbreak Control Team to put into operation our measures to protect the safety of patients and staff and to protect public health more generally. Affected patients will continue to receive the highest standards of care as we manage this outbreak.”

Members of the public are being reminded that visiting is not currently permitted at UHL.

"Equally, patients are reminded that the hospital continues to provide scheduled and unscheduled care. Patients should continue to attend as normal for their appointments or procedures unless contacted in advance by the hospital,” Ms Gleeson added.

As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, patients with any symptoms of Covid-19 are asked not to attend the hospital or any healthcare facility but to phone their GP for advice.

According to the HSE, 30 patients with Covid-19 were being treated at University Hospital Limerick as of 8pm on Wednesday with one of them in ICU.