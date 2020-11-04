Take a look back! Tipperary mother's joy as son is freed from Iraqi jail

Making the front page of The Nationalist on November 3 in 1990 was a story about a “thrilled to bits” Clonmel mother who spoke to the paper about the release of her son from a Baghdad prison after charges against him of attempting to leave Iraq without an exit visa were dropped by Iraqi authorities the previous weekend.

Kathleen White, of 13 Ard Fatima, Clonmel confirmed that 35-year-old John White, a married man with a family of four children and living in Leitrim, had the charges against him withdrawn.

Mrs White said that she and her family and neighbours “had stormed Heaven with prayers” for John’s release and they were all so grateful that his release had come about.

She thanked all the people around Ireland who wrote to her and telephoned her to give support and comfort since John’s arrest the previous September.

She said a group of nuns in an English Convent wrote to her saying they were praying for her son’s release as well.