LATEST: Tipperary gardaí confirm 'fake licence' with Police Nationale in Paris

Gardaí in Cahir stopped a vehicle acting suspiciously recently.

The driver handed gardaí a suspicious licence and using the mobility device the licence was seized as it was believed to be fake and the same was confirmed by Police Nationale in Paris.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí added: "Not only does the driver face a disqualification on conviction but possession of fake documents is a criminal offence which carries a substantial fine and imprisonment. #MobilityApp #SaferRoads"