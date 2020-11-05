UPDATE: Tipperary Burglary Response Units arrest driver on suspicion of drug driving

The motorist also had their vehicle seized

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

138 Garda checkpoints in Co Kildare last weekend

File photo

Tipperary Burglary Response Units from Cahir and Tipperary Town were conducting a checkpoint on Tuesday night when a learner driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis.

A small quantity of cannabis was also found in the vehicle.

The motorist also had their vehicle seized.

See below: 

Tipperary BRU units from Cahir and Tipperary Town were conducting a checkpoint last night when a learner driver was...

Posted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on  Wednesday, 4 November 2020