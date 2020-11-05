UPDATE: Tipperary Burglary Response Units arrest driver on suspicion of drug driving
The motorist also had their vehicle seized
Tipperary Burglary Response Units from Cahir and Tipperary Town were conducting a checkpoint on Tuesday night when a learner driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis.
A small quantity of cannabis was also found in the vehicle.
The motorist also had their vehicle seized.
