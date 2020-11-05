PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí find people hiding in a Ford Transit van and vehicle seized

Tipperary Burglary Response Unit in Cahir stopped a Ford Transit acting suspiciously in Cahir town on Wednesday afternoon and were alerted to a warning on the vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped and a number of persons were on board - including two hiding in the rear.

The driver presented gardaí with a fake driving licence which was confirmed using their Mobility App Lapdock.

The vehicle was seized for no insurance and a fake driving licence.

Investigations are ongoing.