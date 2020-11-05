PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí find people hiding in a Ford Transit van and vehicle seized
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Burglary Response Unit in Cahir stopped a Ford Transit acting suspiciously in Cahir town on Wednesday afternoon and were alerted to a warning on the vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and a number of persons were on board - including two hiding in the rear.
The driver presented gardaí with a fake driving licence which was confirmed using their Mobility App Lapdock.
The vehicle was seized for no insurance and a fake driving licence.
Investigations are ongoing.
Tipperary BRU in Cahir stopped the above Ford Transit acting suspiciously in Cahir town this afternoon and were alerted...Posted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on Wednesday, 4 November 2020
