'Please use extreme caution when driving through,' traffic lights out for two weeks

Traffic lights at the junction on Queen Street/Heywood Road, Clonmel are temporarily out of service, please use extreme caution when driving through.
The expected time of service recovery is two weeks.
Traffic lights at junction on Queen Street/Heywood Rd. #Clonmel are temporarily out of service please use extreme caution when driving through. Expected time of service recovery 2 weeks #roadsafety @aaroadwatch @beat102103 @TipperaryFire @CTChamber @TipperaryCoCo @TipperaryLive— Clonmel BD (@ClonmelBD) November 5, 2020
