BIG READ: 'All our energies have gone into the restoration work,' says Tipp business owner

With the doom and gloom of Covid I figured that I needed to hear a good news story so I took myself off to the Arra Veterinary Clinic which had just days before opened its doors in its brand new premises.

I say a brand new premises and while that is technically correct it is in reality a brand new premises in an old building of great history and heritage, of which the stone has been cleaned and restored so that the outside looks like it did in years gone by.

The building has great significance in the history of the town as it was the original Butter Market. In the pre-creamery era the dairy industry was home based, milk was skimmed and butter churned on the farm.

The butter was then packed into a barrel (manufactured locally) called a firkin which had a capacity of approximately 70lbs.

When the firkin was full it was sold in the Butter Market in Tipperary Town.

The Tipperary market in the mid 1800s was the second largest butter market in Ireland considered to be second only to the one in Cork.

Large numbers of butter merchants and agents would line along Henry Street, Church Street and Bank Place as the town held a first class butter market every day.

You will therefore appreciate the importance of this building and the fact that it has now been given a new use for the town and wider community which was very much on my mind as I went to meet the new owner/proprietor Mairead Leahy.

One of the first things that Mairead said to me about the building was that it was the “Gateway into Tipperary Town”.

This aptly describes the building at the junction of Church Street/John Street, which is very obvious on the main Limerick Road and yet is tucked away neatly beside St Mary’s Church and graveyard.

Mairead had been searching for a suitable premises for quite a while and had initially looked at the building once before coming back to it a second time.

“The building that I was renting was not fit for use and I had difficulty finding a suitable premises so after due consideration a second time I opted to purchase the building and the premises across the road (formerly Power’s DIY).

“All our energies have gone into the restoration work and fitting out this premises and I have no plans currently for the building opposite. I am really happy to be here and I feel that it’s a really relaxing place and all the worries about Covid stay outside the door once I come inside.”

It is obvious that Mairead has made a huge investment in this development and when I put it to her that it must have been well in excess of a quarter of a million she nods in agreement.

“Yes, when you say that figure you realise how major an investment it is in the building and in the town and it would not have been possible without the support of my partner and children and of course my Dad, Mam and sisters. My Dad was here morning, noon and night and they all have been so supportive. Practically everything used in this building was sourced from local suppliers. The support since I opened has also been overwhelming with bouquets of flowers arriving daily from local businesses and from the local community.”

Mairead qualified from UCD and has a keen interest in small animal medicine. She is also trained in veterinary acupuncture.

Joining Mairead in the practice is veterinary surgeon Áine Condon and dog groomer Georgina Drinan. Showing me around the building it is obvious that great care has been taken to provide a place of relaxation where pets can come without fear.

“This is a fear free clinic. We take the pet out of petrified. Pets are happy coming in to a place that has all the things necessary to take any fear away. The colour scheme here, the background music, the phermones that are released are all to keep the pet calm and relaxed. Even the weighing scales here is flush with the ground so that pets can just walk onto it without being lifted.

All the staff here are trained in fear free medicine.” What is also very exciting for the clinic is the hydrotherapy treadmill, the only one of its kind in the region. The others are to be found in Cork and Dublin.

This is a major initiative for Arra Veterinary Clinic and one that Mairead hopes will pay dividends. The clinic also provides physiotherapy and acupuncture and the physiotherapist comes in weekly.

Along with the room for physiotherapy and hydrotherapy there is also a grooming parlour, an operating theatre, a comfort room for euthanasia procedures, an area for medicines and laboratory testing and a reception area. The building is also wheelchair accessible.

Mairead is keen to stress that pet care can be paid for in ways that are easier for people to control.

“We have pet care plans to suit everyone and that can include all visits to the vet along with the various procedures required to keep your pet safe and healthy. People can pay a set fee monthly by direct debit and this takes the worry out of getting a big bill.

“We try to make things as easy as possible for people as we know that these are very difficult times for everyone.”

Mairead and her partner Mike Frawley and sons Eoghan and Dónal along with the staff at Arra Veterinary Clinic can look to the future with great optimism and we join with the Tipperary community in wishing them well in their journey.