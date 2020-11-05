PROPERTY: Three-bed house and 'ideal starter home' on sale in Tipperary for €135,000
Lyonstown, Cashel, Tipperary
A great opportunity to acquire a three-bed house on just over .5 acre site.
This property is well located being only minutes from the town of Cashel on the Clonmel Road.
The house comes with large garage/workshop.
This house would be an ideal starter home or those who run a business from home with ample capacity to extend the house and or garage (subject to planning).
