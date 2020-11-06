LATEST: Planning application lodged for six apartments in this Tipperary town

A planning application has been lodged for six apartments in Tipperary Town.

The applicant is Abercorn Developments Ltd and they are seeking a change of use from office and educational use to six apartments for residential use on the first and second floor, Irish House, 63 and 64 Main Street, Tipperary, Tipperary.

The application also includes street/ground floor pedestrian access and separate storage spaces ancillary to the residential use at first floor and second floor and construction of bin storage areas externally at ground floor level and alterations to the elevations and associated site works.

The application is currently at pre-validation.