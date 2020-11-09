Aldi agrees €5.4m contract extension with Tipperary-based spring water company

Aldi Ireland has announced it has agreed a contract extension worth €5.4 million with Tipperary-based Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water to continue supplying Aldi with its own-label Comeragh Water range.

Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water has supplied 100% Irish spring water to Aldi for almost 20 years.

As part of this contract, Aldi will be introducing new water bottles made from 100% recycled material (rPET) in January 2021 across six Comeragh Water products produced by Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water.

Michael Cairns, Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water Commercial Manager, said: “Aldi is a hugely important long-term partner of our business. Thanks to their business, we have grown our sales by over 30% year-on-year and taken on 38 new staff as a result of this contract extension. We also look forward to developing our relationship into the future with exciting new products and existing product development.”