Aldi agrees €5.4m contract extension with Tipperary-based spring water company
Pictured L-R: Peter Bough, Buying Director, Aldi, Nicola O’Halloran, National Account Manager, Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water and Michael Cairns, Commercial Manager, Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water.
Aldi Ireland has announced it has agreed a contract extension worth €5.4 million with Tipperary-based Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water to continue supplying Aldi with its own-label Comeragh Water range.
Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water has supplied 100% Irish spring water to Aldi for almost 20 years.
As part of this contract, Aldi will be introducing new water bottles made from 100% recycled material (rPET) in January 2021 across six Comeragh Water products produced by Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water.
Michael Cairns, Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water Commercial Manager, said: “Aldi is a hugely important long-term partner of our business. Thanks to their business, we have grown our sales by over 30% year-on-year and taken on 38 new staff as a result of this contract extension. We also look forward to developing our relationship into the future with exciting new products and existing product development.”
