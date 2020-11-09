LATEST: Tipperary's Covid-19 cases almost at 1,300 with six new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed of two additional deaths and 542 cases confirmed, as of 5.45pm on Sunday, November 8.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary has increased by six and now stands at 1,276 as per statistics measured at midnight on Friday, November 6.

An additional 18 cases were also confirmed for Tipperary in Sunday night’s figures.

* there have been 1,947 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland

* 542 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed

* there have now been 65,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

* as of 2pm Sunday, 283 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

As of midnight Saturday 7 November, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 65,394* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,394 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified:

* 277 are men and 264 are women

* 64% are under 45 years of age

* the median age is 35 years old

* 181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare,

* the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties



