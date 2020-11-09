Looking for a peaceful and tranquil setting? Tipperary property up for sale

Looking for a peaceful and tranquil setting? This Tipperary property (pictured above) is up for sale.

Oozing charm and character this two-bedroom property is sure to attract the attention of a wide audience; from first time buyers to investors alike, the cottage is ideal for those looking to put their own stamp on a property.

Sitting on c.0.4 acre the cottage is in need of some modernisation but has the benefit of both solid fuel and oil fired central heating and double glazing throughout.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate all that this charming cottage has to offer.