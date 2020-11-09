Tipperary rents 2.4% higher in the third quarter of 2020 than a year previously

Rents in Munster rose strongly in the third quarter of year, by an average of 2.1% between June and September alone.

In Tipperary, rents were on average 2.4% higher in the third quarter of 2020 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €874, up 55% from its lowest point.

The national average listed rent rose by 1.2% between June and September, according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie.

The jump offsets a fall of 1.4% in the second quarter, following the outbreak of Covid-19 and means that the average monthly rent nationwide in the third quarter of 2020 was €1,419, up 1.2% on the same period in 2019 and 91% higher than its lowest point in late 2011.

There was a noticeable difference in trends in Dublin and elsewhere in the country. In Dublin, rents were largely stable between June and September, rising just 0.2%, and are 0.8% below the same period in 2019. Outside Dublin, rents rose by 2.9% in the third quarter and are now 3.3% higher than a year ago.

The largest increases in rents has been in the main cities (excluding Dublin) and in the rest of Leinster.

Rents in Cork, Galway and Waterford cities are roughly 5% higher than a year ago, while rents in Limerick are 3.4% up year-on-year.

In Leinster (outside Dublin), rents vary from 4% higher in Wexford to 7% in Carlow. Rents are also higher than a year previously in Munster (up 2.8%) but are 1.5% lower in Connacht-Ulster.

Average listed monthly rent and year-on-year change – major cities, 2020 Q3

Dublin City: €2,028 – down 0.8%

Cork City: €1,443 – up 5.2%

Galway City: €1,363 – up 4.9%

Limerick City: €1,260 – up 3.4%

Waterford City: €1,058 – up 5.0%