Woman with autism the guest speaker at free Tipperary Library Service event

Tipperary County Council Library Service will presents a free online talk on Autism Awareness and Understanding on November 25 at 6.30pm.

Tipperary County Council Library Service welcomes deputy chief executive officer of AsIAm Fiona Ferris to give an online talk for the public as part of the Healthy Ireland at Your Library initiative.

AsIAm is Ireland's National Autism Charity, whose staff work tirelessly to create a society in which every autistic person is empowered to reach their full potential and participate fully in society. Its aim is to make Ireland the world's most autistic-friendly country.

Ms Ferris joined AsIaM in 2017, coming from a background of early education management. She wished to contribute her own experiences of being autistic and a parent to a child on the spectrum to help others understand things from an autistic perspective.

In her talks, Fiona aims to give practical, relatable knowledge and strategies to assist others in supporting the autistic community to meet their own individual potential and fully participate in their communities.

The talk will cover the following topics:

⦁ What is Autism?

⦁ Communication.

⦁ Sensory Processing.

⦁ Social Interaction and Imagination.

⦁ Questions and Answer Session.

Register for this free event online.