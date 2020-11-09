Tipperary man pays compensation for urinating in garda station cell

A man who urinated in a garda cell paid €300 compensation at a recent sitting of Clonmel District Court.

Cahir's Stephen O’Donoghue had previously pleaded guilty at a sitting of Clonmel District Court to criminal damage last June at Clonmel Garda Station and to a public order charge.

When Mr O’Donoghue was arrested over concerns for his own safety, Sergeant Carol O’Leary said he was intoxicated and verbally abusive.

He urinated in a cell at Clonmel Garda Station and it flowed under the cell door.