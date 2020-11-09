Tipperary councillor demands action after family pet knocked down

A councillor has called on the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District to install traffic calming measures such as speed ramps on Windmill Road.



Cashel’s Cllr Declan Burgess said speeding is an ongoing issue on the road. “A family pet was knocked in recent weeks,” he told the District’s October meeting.

In response to Cllr Burgess’ motion, which was seconded by Cllr Roger Kennedy, District Administrator Anthony Coleman said the District’s engineer will assess the site for appropriate traffic calming measures.