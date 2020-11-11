'A sad situation': Man jailed for criminal damage at Tipperary garda station

“It is a sad situation,” Judge Terence Finn told Clonmel District Court before sending a man to jail.

Justin Waters of no fixed abode was charged with criminal damage for an incident which took place at Clonmel Garda Station.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on November 1 last the defendant arrived and requested to sleep at Clonmel Garda Station. Mr Waters told gardaí that he would commit a crime to get arrested. He then punched and subsequently broke two panes of glass at the station, before gardaí arrested him.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was entering a guilty plea. The solicitor said Mr Waters had recently received a suspended six-month prison sentence and that he accepts that he is facing custodial sentence. The suspended sentence in question related to Mr Waters entering Lifestyle Sports in Clonmel on August 12 last as a trespasser, where he committed an arrestable offence.

The solicitor said Mr Waters didn’t think Clonmel Garda Station was a hotel on the night he arrived there and that he has been at the station in the past under lawful custody.

Judge Finn said he has come across cases where people have become, in effect, institutionalised, struggling to deal with the freedom of being outside prison.

The judge revoked Mr Waters six-month suspended sentence and added two months imprisonment to run consecutive to it for the Clonmel Garda Station incident.