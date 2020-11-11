Dognapper arrested and charged by Tipperary gardaí

Twenty-two horses have been seized and one prosecution has been taken in relation to animal cruelty across the Tipperary Garda Division.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart highlighted the year-to-date (October 1) figures at the recent Tipperary County Joint Policing Committee meeting.

He said My Lovely Horse Rescue has provided a microchip scanner for use by Clonmel gardaí and across the other districts to assist in detecting animal cruelty offences and establishing ownership of stray horses.

He said an anti-dog theft operation is being rolled out in the Division, which comprises of strategically located checkpoints by the Cahir Community Policing Unit in conjunction with the council dog warden and local animal rescues.

He added that a person was arrested and charged for the theft of a dog in Tipperary Town during the first Covid-19 lockdown.