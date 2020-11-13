Gardaí discover cocaine and cannabis in Tipperary field during search operation

Gardaí seized nearly €5,000 worth of suspected drugs in Clonmel, Tipperary this Friday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Clonmel, gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by uniformed gardaí from Clonmel Garda Station, carried out a search of a house in the Old Bridge area at around 1pm.

As part of the search, gardaí searched an adjacent field and discovered €4,250 of cocaine, €500 of cannabis herb and €150 alprazolam. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.