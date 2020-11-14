Fethard bridge closed for three weeks to enable repair of major water leak

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council plan to carry out works to repair a large leak at Ballinard Bridge near Fethard over the coming weeks.

The leak is causing the loss of approximately 30,000 litres of treated water every hour. This is impacting on the supply to homes, farms and businesses in the area.

The works to replace a section of old water main will require the closure of Ballinard Bridge for a period of three weeks from this Friday, November 13.

A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the work, with diversions clearly signposted for traffic in the vicinity.

