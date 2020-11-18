'Tipperary community helped me continue Christmas tradition after husband's passing'

A Tipperary woman is calling on the public to go the distance and register to do a virtual GOAL Mile this Christmas to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The appeal has come from Carrick-on-Suir's Mags Power after GOAL announced that the traditional and much-loved GOAL Mile will be going virtual this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Thousands of people all over the country have turned out in their communities and parishes every Christmas to walk, run or jog a GOAL Mile, with funds raised going towards supporting GOAL’s work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

GOAL Mile organiser Mags says it is more vital than ever that people support the fundraiser this Christmas.

“Whilst this Christmas we are all being asked to keep apart due to Covid-19, we can still stand together for GOAL by registering to complete a virtual GOAL Mile. Whether it’s a run, walk, swim or cycle, I want people to join me to travel a mile," Mags says.

Mags became a GOAL Mile organiser in 2007 with her late husband Bobby. Sadly, Bobby passed away in 2011 but Mags kept up the tradition and helped raise thousands of euros with the help and encouragement of local running club Carrick-on-Suir Roadrunners.

“After my lovely Bobby passed away, my community helped me continue the GOAL mile. They have been tremendous supporters and the GOAL Mile was something people looked forward to as it was an opportunity to catch up and connect," she says.

“This year, GOAL is hoping to get at least 10,000 people all over Ireland to register to do the GOAL Mile, and I would love to see Tipperary proudly play its part as it does every year," she adds.

Each registration will count as one mile. And according to Mags, once people have registered they have the option of passing a virtual baton to challenge friends on social media to do likewise.

Register online at a cost of €15 for an adult and €10 for a child. There is also an early bird option, €10 for adults and €5 for a child until November 24.